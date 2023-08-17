Julianne Hough is not only one of the most well-known dancers but also one of the popular actresses who has been part of big successes. One of those was Burlesque alongside Christina Aguilera and Cher.

This week, one of her horror thriller is shining in the catalog of one of the most significant streaming platforms in the United States. The movie was released in 2015 and is produced by the same producer of The Purge and Insidious.

Netflix is the platform that holds the title directed by Iain Softley, which has been categorized as one of the most-watched among users after the global top 10 was refreshed. Here, check out what it is…

Curve ranked No. 6 on Netflix worldwide

Curve has become one of the most well-known horror and crime thrillers this week, all thanks to the different households that have pressed play on the classic starring Julianne Hough and Kurt Bryant.

The story follows a bride who is on her way to her wedding rehearsal but gets trapped in her car after a hitchhiker causes a car accident. A stranger offers to help her, but not everything is as it seems.

Despite being one of the most popular titles on the platform in various countries, it’s not the same case in the United States. This is because it doesn’t belong to the catalog; instead, it can only be rented or purchased on Amazon Prime Video.