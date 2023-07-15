Leighton Meester not only stars in one of Netflix‘s most interesting crime thrillers, but she has also been trending in one of its most popular series, which is Gossip Girl, due to its return to the platform after a while of absence.

Now, the 37-year-old actress is the one who gives life to Beth in the movie that debuted on screen during last year. The production was directed by Kim Farrant, under a script by Sarah Alderson (who is also the author of the novel).

Despite mixed reviews, the story managed to take home a ReFrame award this year. Here, check out which suspense-action thriller has been haunting the service’s users this week…

The Weekend Away is Leighton Meester’s most-watched thriller on Netflix

The Weekend Away is Leighton Meester‘s new thriller that shines on the streaming platform worldwide. The film is full of moments of suspense, action and crime. Users have chosen it so much that it has made it into the top 10.

The story follows Beth, who, when her best friend disappears during a girls’ trip to Croatia, becomes determined to find out what happened. But each clue reveals a new and disturbing lie.

Christina Wolfe, Ziad Bakri, Luke Norris, Amar Bukvic, Iva Mihalic and Lujo Kuncevic accompany the actress who played Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl, the series that now belongs to the Netflix catalog.