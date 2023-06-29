Netflix: The most-watched criminal documentary on the platform in the US right now

It’s not Catching Killers, nor Missing: Dead or Alive… but there is a new series about real criminals that premiered recently and is already all the rage on the platform. Netflix continues to add titles of the genre to its catalog.

The service already has more than 11 similar titles, but none that is foreign has established itself like this Spanish production. Beatriz de Vicente, Ángel Moya and F. Javier Barroso are some of the journalists who are part of the show.

Both Spanish-language movies and series have become very popular among users. Through My Window 2 was one of the latest to join and was a huge success, taking second place in the top 10.

The Playing Card Killer is the most watched crime documentary on Netflix US

The Playing Card Killer premiered during the first days of June and since then it has been a resounding success among users, becoming one of the most watched documentary-style crime miniseries on the platform.

The miniseries tells the story of how a playing card placed at crime scenes connects several violent deaths. This docuseries follows in the footsteps of the serial killer who terrorized Spain in 2003.

It made it into Netflix‘s top 10 and is currently competing against other great titles in its genre, such as Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan, The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness and the third season of Catching Killers.