Doctor series are a theme that have prevailed over the years, especially thanks to some great titles such as Grey’s Antomy or ER. A production that premiered new episodes recently is leading the charts of the most watched on Netflix.

The story starring Ryan Eggold (The Blacklist), Janet Montgomery (Salem and This Is Us) and many other great actors, ended its fifth season. This one has managed to survive for quite some time, as it has been on the air since 2018.

Unfortunately, the creators of the series confirmed that no new episodes will be released and that the doctors will not return for a sixth installment. However, fans took the opportunity to locate it in the top 10 of the most played.

New Amsterdam is Netflix’s most-watched doc series worldwide

New Amsterdam is the series that made it into the top 10 most watched series in the entire Netflix catalog worldwide. The show starring Ryan Eggold follows a new medical director who breaks the rules to fix the system at America’s oldest public hospital.

The story is inspired by the literary work Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital written by Dr. Eric Manheimer, who became the medical director of Bellevue Hospital in New York.