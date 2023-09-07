Netflix has a new documentary series that’s the most-watched in the United States, and it’s a nature production with the cast consisting solely of actor Tom Hardy, who serves as the narrator.

The streaming platform has indeed invested in documentaries on multiple occasions, and this time is no exception. It’s not the only title of this genre that is among the most chosen by users; there’s another one in the crime genre as well.

The first season was released in 2021 and consists of a total of four episodes, featuring some of the most beautiful wild landscapes in the world. Check out which trending production it is…

Predators ranked No. 3 on Netflix worldwide

Predators is the new docu-series that has managed to captivate Netflix users, not only because it has the Venom actor as the narrator but also due to the quality of the production. Now title quickly reentered in the global Top 10.

Despite capturing the attention of hundreds of subscribers, the same didn’t happen in the United States, as it’s currently not available on any streaming platform for viewing.

Tom Hardy narrates this thrilling natural history series following five apex predators facing the ultimate test of survival in drastically changing environments across the globe.