Netflix continues to add documentaries to its catalog and this week released two titles of this style, which have already positioned themselves within the trends. NFL Quarterback is one of them and now is this film about american society.

Jesse Sweet is directing, while the main cast includes Nick Bilton, Max Tegmark, Andrew Yang, Meredith Broussard and Robert Work, among other collaborators. The documentary is part of a franchise, entitled Unknown.

The story portrays society and how artificial intelligence, taking into account the benefits and many dangers that this can mean. Here, check out what is the documentary film so far…

Unknown: Killer Robots joined the Netflix catalog this week and quickly became one of the most watched documentaries on the platform worldwide. The franchise has become quite popular and a favorite among users.

“What happens when a machine makes life-or-death decisions? This documentary explores the dangers of artificial intelligence in military application”, describes the official synopsis of the documentary-style film.