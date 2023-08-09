Netflix: The most-watched documentary about women in music just hours after its premiere

Netflix continues with its usual modus operandi and this morning released a new documentary, which tells the story of women within a very specific music industry: hip hop.

The miniseries is made up of only four episodes, but so far only the first one has been released. Several high-profile stars are featured in the cast, including Queen Latifah.

The title is expected to quickly climb into the top 10 most watched productions worldwide, so it could soon belong to the world ranking, which is currently being led by the movie Hidden Strike.

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop, the new Netflix documentary that’s a sensation

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop arrived just hours after its release and is already one of the most popular Netflix US. Users have shown great interest in the docuseries and it could soon enter the top 10.

The story recreates the role that the unstoppable women of hip-hop have played throughout the 50 years of this groundbreaking genre, placing them where they belong: at the heart of today.

Queen Latifah, Latto, Rah Digga, Saweetie, MC Lyte, Coi Leray, Roxanne Shanté, Tierra Whack and Sha Rock are some of the great artists that make up the cast of the rising docuseries.