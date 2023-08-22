Netflix: The most-watched documentary in the United States right now

It’s not surprising that documentaries are gaining ground over movies. In the past year, Netflix has added a significant number of these titles to its catalog, especially those belonging to the true crime genre.

Despite there being several docu-series within the global and US top 10, this week, a 2020 production has returned to trend. The first season consists of a total of five episodes, which are the only ones available at the moment.

The not-so-new title is competing with another original content from the streaming giant, like At Home with the Furys, which premiered less than a month ago. Here, check out which one is the most-watched production…

The Pharmacist ranked No. 9 on Netflix US

The Pharmacist arrived in mid-2020 to captivate viewers in the United States and become one of the most-watched titles of that year. Now, three years later, the documentary-style miniseries continues to be a success on Netflix.

The story follows Dan Schneider, a pharmacist from a small town in Louisiana, who strives to identify his son’s killer, leading him to gather evidence against a prolific “pill mill” doctor in New Orleans.

Dan Schneider, Jack Stephens, Annie Schneider, Anna Lembke, Patricia Childress, Iris Myers, Kristi Schneider, Iris Myers, Jacqueline Cleggett, Chris Davis, Shane Madding and M. are some of the professionals and figures that make up the cast.