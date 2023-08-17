Netflix: The most-watched documentary in the US only two days after its premiere

Netflix has once again refreshed its global top 10, and as expected, a new documentary has secured its place among the most-watched content of the week on the platform. This achievement is thanks to users from different countries.

The production belongs to a major documentary franchise, which has two titles in the ranking, and one of them dominated the chart for several weeks after its release in the United States.

Bryan Storkel is the director behind the movie that has quickly become a trend this week. Several prominent figures make up its cast, either through interviews or archival footage. One of them is President Joe Biden.

Untold: Hall of Shame ranked No. 6 on Netflix US

Untold: Hall of Shame is not only one of the most-watched films, as it holds the sixth spot on Netflix US, but it’s also considered one of the most intriguing and controversial ones. With a runtime of 1 hour and 18 minutes, the plot delves into the scandal involving Victor Conte and some of the most well-known figures.

For 16 years, Victor claimed that his supplement and nutrition company, BALCO Laboratories, based in the San Francisco Bay Area, had never used illegal drugs to enhance performance. However, in the year 2000, he switched to the dark side and became the person athletes turned to for steroids, fame, and world records.

Now, the movie features interviews with several of Conte’s former collaborators, including Montgomery, as well as anti-doping and tax authorities who played a role in sending him to prison following a 42-count indictment. These interviews provide poignant testimonies as the legend of one of the most notorious names in sports unfolds.

John Ashcroft, Joe Biden, Matt Biondi, Barry Bonds, George W. Bush, Ken Caminiti, Jose Canseco, Victor Conte, Troy Ellerman, Charlie Francis, Jason Giambi, Devin Haney, Robert Holley, Cheryl Hurd, Ben Johnson, Marion Jones, Vasyl Lomachenko, and Raj Mathai are the individuals who appear in the film.