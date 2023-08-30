Not only has Netflix added new titles early this morning, but it has also included in the catalog one of the most anticipated documentaries by users from different parts of the world, which is now one of the most viewed.

It’s a short docu-series with a few episodes that explores one of the trending topics that has been present in various cultures for a while: The future of longevity.

The streaming giant has refreshed its top 10, and despite the fact that this title is not on the list yet, statistics indicate that it will soon find its place and might even dominate the global ranking.

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones, the new trending documentary on Netflix

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones is the new documentary-style miniseries produced by Netflix that has captivated users within just a few hours of its release, already becoming one of the most-watched productions.

During the development of the four episodes, we see how writer Dan Buettner travels around the world to explore five very special places where people enjoy an extraordinarily long and active life.

What are the Blue Zones?

The Blue Zones are certain areas of the world where people live significantly longer lives. In these regions, you can find octogenarians, nonagenarians, and many centenarians and even some supercentenarians (people who have reached 110 years).

According to Cerfid, these regions began to be called this way when Belgian demographer Michel Poulain and Italian physician Gianni Pes discovered a population of this kind in the Barbaglia region and marked the area with blue ink.

Researcher Dan Buettner got involved later and created a project aimed at identifying other places with high rates of longevity. This effort led to the inclusion of Okinawa (Japan), Ikaria (Greece), Loma Linda (California) and the Nicoya Peninsula (Costa Rica).