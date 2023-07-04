Netflix: The most-watched documentary on the platform just one day after its premiere

Netflix added a new title to its catalog of documentaries and this time it is a historical one, directed by Max Salomon. He is known for his work in the miniseries The Greeks or in several National Geographic productions.

The official cast consists of only two people: Zahi Hawass and Mostafa Waziri. The two producers have been involved in several films and series related to history, pyramids and Egypt.

It’s only been one day since its big premiere and the production made it into the top 10 worldwide, being one of the most watched movies of the week. Here, check which one is…

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid is Netflix’s most watched documentary worldwide

Famed Egyptologists Zahi Hawass and Mostafa Waziry are the makers of Netflix’s new flagship documentary Unknown: The Lost Pyramid. The production is in the top 10 worldwide, making it one of the most chosen titles by users this week.

“Egyptian archeologists dig into history, discovering tombs and artifacts over 4,000 years old as they search for a buried pyramid in this documentary”, describes the film’s official synopsis.