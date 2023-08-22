Documentaries are still gaining ground, especially those that come in series format. This morning, a production of this kind arrived, which is a Netflix original. With just a few hours since its release, it’s already one of the most-watched titles.

The global top 10 of the streaming giant not only gets refreshed daily but often a title enters and exits within a matter of hours. So, staying on for a while can be a challenging task, but that’s not what happened with this new release.

Some sports stars have made appearances, not only through archival footage but also in interviews and videos. Here, check out the new trend that has captivated the users…

Untold: Swamp Kings, the most-watched documentary on Netflix

Untold has premiered many new titles this year, and many of them are related to the stories of great athletes who are recognized as legends. Now it’s Untold: Swamp Kings, the docu-series that shines on Netflix.

It was added to the platform’s catalog just a few hours ago, and users haven’t hesitated to hit play on the title that brings together several American football stars. Urban Meyer and Tim Tebow are two of them.

The episodes, which were directed by Katharine English, continue to recount how the legendary American football coach Urban Meyer transformed the early 2000s Florida Gators into a winning machine.