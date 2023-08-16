Not only did Netflix update its global top 10 this week, but it also started promoting the upcoming additions to its catalog. This morning, one of the most anticipated documentary series for boxing fans was added.

Even though it hasn’t entered the global ranking yet, it is estimated that it will soon secure one of the top positions, possibly even dominating the list. This new docu-series closely resembles a reality show format.

Sports-related titles have been trending for several months. A few weeks ago, Untold: Johnny Football was the production that became the most-watched movie in the United States. Here, check out which series is shining now…

At Home with the Furys, the new trending docuseries on Netflix

At Home with the Furys premiered its first season, and Netflix users didn’t hesitate to hit play on the promising title. It took only a few hours since its addition to the catalog, but that didn’t matter much as it quickly became a trend.

The series, styled like Keeping Up With the Kardashians, features Tyson Fury and his wife Paris Fury as the main protagonists, with other family members joining them, including their children, John Fury, Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague.

“In this delightful and heartwarming docu-novel, undefeated heavyweight champion Tyson Fury retires from boxing to embrace his eccentric family life”, describes the official synopsis of the show.