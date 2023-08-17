Netflix‘s internal team has once again refreshed its catalog and worldwide top 10, but this time it’s a documentary series that arrived just a day ago that has taken the spot from Painkiller as the most-watched show in the United States.

According to critics, the production focuses on the social media frenzy that surrounded one of the most controversial trials in recent years. This trial features two of the biggest Hollywood stars as protagonists.

It was directed by Emma Cooper for Channel 4 in the United Kingdom before it arrived on the streaming giant. The release of a second season has not been confirmed yet, so we will have to wait to find out if the project is only a miniseries.

Depp V Heard is the most-watched series on Netflix US

Depp V Heard was added to Netflix‘s catalog on Wednesday, August 16th, and American users didn’t hesitate to start watching the documentary series. It consists of only three episodes and is currently the most-watched content on the entire platform.

The docuseries presents both testimonies for the first time and delves into the trial that ignited Hollywood, along with the consequences it had on the internet. It also raises “provocative and uncomfortable questions” about social media and whether it could have influenced the outcome of the case.

Of course, the main characters of the story are Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, although they are only present in one episode. Meanwhile, Nick Viall is the third figure to make up the cast of the miniseries and appeared in all three installments.