Prince Harry decided to step away from the royal family some time ago, but he still continues to use his titles on certain occasions. One of these occasions was in the new Netflix documentary, which premiered just a few hours ago.

This is an original production by the platform, directed by Orlando von Einsiedel. The Oscar-winning filmmaker is known for works such as The White Helmets, Virunga and Lost and Found.

It’s not the first time that a docu-series joins the streaming giant’s catalog and becomes one of the most-watched worldwide on the same day. The novelty will have to compete with Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones.

Heart of Invictus, the new Netflix documentary that is trending

Heart of Invictus is one of the new documentaries that were added to Netflix this morning and has quickly become a favorite. It consists of a total of five episodes, all of which have been released together.

The episodes follow six individuals who compete in the 2022 Invictus Games, a global event founded by Prince Harry that aids wounded service members in their healing journey through sports.

The only credited cast member is Prince Harry, who only appears in the first episode. It’s unknown if there will be a second season, but being a miniseries, it’s believed that they have covered what’s necessary, and there might not be an intention for further installments.