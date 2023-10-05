Netflix continues to invest in documentaries and has been releasing several of them this week. One of the most-watched ones portrays the life of one of the most popular soccer players and celebrities in the world.

It has become the most chosen title by users from around the world and in the United States with just one day of release in the catalog. It’s a production directed by Fisher Stevens, with Alexander Hodgson serving as a story consultant.

The docu-series consists of a total of four episodes, each lasting about an hour, and they are all available on the streaming giant. Check out the favorite trend of viewers here…

Beckham is the most-watched documentary on Netflix

Beckham is Netflix‘s new documentary-style miniseries that portrays the life of one of the most popular soccer players in history, offering a much more intimate perspective and featuring previously unseen material.

According to Flix Patrol, the title arrived just a day ago and has already positioned itself not only as the most-watched documentary on the platform but also as the most chosen series by users, both worldwide and in the United States.

The first season follows the meteoric rise of David Beckham from his humble beginnings to worldwide football stardom. Many of his loved ones have been featured, including his parents and his wife, Victoria Beckham.