Netflix: The most-watched documentary worldwide and in the US just a day after its release

Netflix has once again invested in real-life-based documentaries, and it has not only hit the mark with its new production but has become a major trend both worldwide and in the United States. The Devil on Trial is now the third most-watched movie on the platform.

The story has managed to captivate hundreds of users, particularly because it depicts the first and only time that demonic possession was used as a defense in a murder trial in the US. The case known as The Devil Made Me Do It drew the attention of numerous people.

Chris Holt is the one who directed and wrote the script for the project, which is composed of a lot of archival material, interviews and reenacted scenes by actors such as Susannah Spearin and Victor Serfaty, who portrayed the paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren.

TheDevil on Trial ranked No. 3 on Netflix

The Devil on Trial is the documentary-style informative film that arrived in the Netflix catalog just one day ago, and it has already become the most-watched in its genre, ranking in the Top 3 globally and in the United States. According to Flix Patrol, it has become a trending topic overnight.

The story is portrayed through reenactments and home videos, with the aim of investigating the apparent possession of a child, Arne Cheyenne Johnson, and the brutal murder that followed. The young actor who portrays the main character in the plot is Adam Hunt.

What is the real story behind The Devil on Trial?

The Devil on Trial is 100% based on a true story and portrays a well-known 1981 case when demonic possession was used as a defense in a murder trial in the United States for the first and only time. Although the judge ruled that the defense was not acceptable, the entire process is remembered by many.

The trial took place in Brookfield, Connecticut, and shortly after it began, it received a particular nickname: The Devil Made Me Do It. This garnered national attention, especially after 19-year-old Arne Cheyenne Johnson tried to deny his responsibility for the murder of Alan Bono, claiming that he had been possessed.

The case remains one of the most popular, and there were many people involved in the events. Johnson’s sisters were present at the crime scene when it happened and even signed police statements, affirming that their brother had stabbed Bono four times.