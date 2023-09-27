Netflix: The most-watched documentary worldwide just one day after its premiere

Netflix has a new documentary that’s currently the most-watched worldwide, and it’s a three-episode series that tells one of the real stories that disturbed hundreds of Britons in the late 2000s.

After the platform refreshed its list of the most-watched titles of the week, Flix Patrol confirmed that the production managed to enter the Top 10, earning a spot among the five most chosen by users.

The only actor credited in the crime docu-series so far is Gareth Snow, who portrays Barry George. Here, check out the original title on the streaming giant that has managed to secure the 4th spot and is a worldwide trend…

Who Killed Jill Dando? ranked No. 4 on Netflix worldwide

Who Killed Jill Dando? premiered on Netflix‘s catalog just a day ago, and it has not only become one of the most-watched docu-series worldwide but also one of the top choices among American users.

The three episodes of this comprehensive documentary revisit the tragic murder of the popular television presenter Jill Dando in 1999, a case that continues to baffle experts and the public.