New movies have arrived on Netflix and the worldwide Top 10 looks a little different now. There are new films for everyone, from the action thriller Soulcatcher to the kid’s family movie ‘Clifford: The Big Red Dog.’ However, a new documentary has also climbed on the list.

Actually, in recent weeks, several documentaries have made into the most-watched list. For example, the series “Unknown,” which feature-length episodes, explore different themes such as AI, space or anthropology.

This new top documentary movie was directed by award-winning director Stephanie Soechtig, who has worked with The Devil We Know, Tapped, Fed Up, and Under the Gun. This time she explores how the food industry in the United States is causing several health problems.

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About You Food, the new documentary trending on Netflix

Per the website FlixPatrol, which collects viewership data, Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About You Food is the most-watched documentary on Netflix globally, and it’s currently at the ninth spot worldwide.

According to Netflix Tudum, the movie “explores the broken social contract between food supplier and consumer,” and “delves into the history of food regulation and foodborne illnesses.”

The movie not only shows how the bacteria in the food can cause fatal diseases, it also sheds light on how the food companies’ efforts to cover up the problem, as well as criminal prosecutions after contaminations.