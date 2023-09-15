Netflix: The most-watched documentary worldwide only two days after its premiere

Netflix released a new historical documentary about Germany just two days ago, and it has already become one of the most-watched titles worldwide, ranking at number 7 on the global Top 10 list.

It’s a production directed by Manfred Oldenburg and Oliver Halmburger, with a runtime of nearly an hour. The story is based on the book Ordinary Men: Reserve Police Battalion 101 and the Final Solution in Poland by Christopher Browning.

The movie is composed of numerous real-life scenes, archival footage, interviews and more. Many significant figures are part of the cast, and the narration was done by Philipp Moog, a German actor and writer.

Ordinary Men: The Forgotten Holocaust ranked No. 7 on Netflix worldwide

Ordinary Men: The Forgotten Holocaust follows the Nuremberg Einsatzgruppen trial, which is considered the largest murder trial in history against members of four death squads from the Security Police and the SD (the SS security service).

Based on written records, original documents, footage, and photographs, as well as expert statements, the documentary traces the path of one of these battalions of killers as part of its storyline.

Excluding the host, the cast includes Benjamin Ferencz, Christopher Browning, Harald Welzer, Hilary Earl, Stefan Kühl, Stefan Klemp, Otto Ohlendorf, Dina Pronicheva, Julius Wohlauf and Markus Friedmann.