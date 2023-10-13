A new documentary has been added to Netflix‘s catalog and not only was it expected to be one of the most chosen productions by users, both globally and in the United States, but it has also joined the list of the most interesting titles in recent weeks. Now, it has become the most-watched on the platform.

It’s titled Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul, a documentary-style miniseries that arrived two days ago and portrays one of the most controversial companies. It is based on the book Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul, written by New York Times reporter Jamie Ducharme.

The writer was not only interviewed but also served as a consulting producer for the docu-series. There, he had to help translate and adapt the story of the vaping company, which aimed to create an electronic cigarette to replace traditional cigarettes.

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul is the most-watched documentary on Netflix

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul has quickly become the most-watched documentary-style series, as it has only been in Netflix‘s catalog for two days. This morning, it not only secured a spot within the Top 10 in the United States, being the second most-watched title, but it also ranks fifth globally.

Flix Patrol was the site that confirmed the arrival of the new trend within the list of the most-watched. The specialized platform for metrics and streaming services updates its report daily and also confirmed that it has replaced the comedy Strong Girl Nam-soon and Pact of Silence.

RJ Cutler is the one responsible for directing the eight episodes of the miniseries, while Allen Gladstone was the only one credited as part of the cast. Most of the scenes are composed of archival footage, new interviews and testimonies from former employees and industry professionals.

What happened with Juul?

Juul is an American company that manufactures electronic cigarettes that atomize nicotine salts derived from tobacco, which are delivered through single-use cartridges. It was founded by Adam Bowen and James Monsees a few years ago.

After being responsible for a significant marketing campaign, they managed to make their creation the most popular e-cigarette in the United States, reaching this status by the end of 2017.

After the tremendous success it had, controversies began. When Juul introduced certain flavors, it was reported that young people were among their largest buyers, which led to distribution problems with authorities.

In June of last year, the FDA denied authorization for the continued sale of the product in the United States, issuing Denial of Marketing Orders that immediately banned any marketing.

However, this did not last long, as the order was ultimately blocked by the United States Court of Appeals in Washington, DC the next day. Currently, many investors choose not to bet on the company, especially due to “ethical concerns”.