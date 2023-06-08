Netflix: The most-watched docuseries in the US just one day after its premiere

After new releases, Netflix’s most-watched list has suffered some changes. There are new shows that have climbed into the Top 10 within hours after their release. Here, check out which documentary series is triumphing on the platform right now.

Netflix has released several successful documentary series, particularly when it comes to sports and celebrities. For example, ‘The Last Dance’ about Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls; Formula 1’s ongoing ‘Drive to Survive’ or ‘Harry and Meghan.’

This new docuseries explores the life of one of the most famous figures in the entertainment industry, as well as politics and more. So, if you want to know the truth behind some of the most remembered scandals of the past decades, you can’t miss it.

Arnold, the most-watched docu series on Netflix in the US right now

According to the website FlixPatrol, which collects viewership data, Arnold, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s documentary series, is at the Top 4 of most-watched shows on Netflix in the US since its premiere on June 7th.

With just three chapters, viewers can watch how the actor built a “multifaceted life and career, from bodybuilding champ to Hollywood icon to politician.” It’s not the only top show that Schwarzenegger has on Netflix, as FUBAR is also Top 3.

Meanwhile, the number one series on Netflix is the mystery drama Manifest, which recently released the second part of its fourth and final season. The second most-watched series is The Ultimatum: Queer Love, a dating reality show.