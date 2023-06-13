Although Netflix‘s top 10 most watched titles change continuously, there are some series and movies that manage to stay on the list for weeks. One of them was The Mother with Jennifer Lopez. Now, it is a docuseries that has achieved the same.

Several households have chosen the series-style documentary and it has managed to enter the list of the most watched on the platform. It is set in the world of sports and portrays the experiences of the most demanding race in the globe.

Filming locations took place in Paris, France in 2022. Quad (The Death of Stalin and Intouchables) and Box to Box Films (Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Break Point) were the production companies in charge of the project.

Tour de France: Unchained is Netflix’s most-watched docuseries

Tour de France: Unchained is the new documentary that has become the most watched documentary on the platform worldwide. The series ranks number 10 in the Netflix top, so users have chosen the title on several occasions.

The documentary-style series follows the joys and sorrows of several cycling teams competing in the 2022 edition of the world’s most demanding race.