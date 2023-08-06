While Poisoned: The Truth About Your Food is the most-watched documentary on Netflix, a new three-part documentary series is already one of the most popular projects on the platform globally.

The series has been praised for its balance, which is not often seen in Netflix productions. For example, the documentary series ‘Murdaugh Murders’ was criticized due to its sensationalism.

However, if you are a fan of true-crime, biographies and watch-to-believe stories, this new Indian series is for you. It follows the life of a very famous criminal, but, according to critics, it also asks important questions. Check out everything you need to know about it.

‘The Hunt of Veerappan,’ the new docuseries trending on Netflix

According to FlixPatrol, a website that collects viewership data, ‘The Hunt for Veerappan’ is the tenth most-watched series on Netflix globally. It has entered the Top 10 in 16 countries only two days after its release on the site.

The four-part series explores the life, with untold and unheard stories, of Veerappan, an Indian bandit-turned-domestic terrorist. He was active for 36 years, and was known for kidnapping politicians, as well for illegally hunting elephants to sell ivory.

It was directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, and it was and produced by Apoorva Bakshi and Monisha Thyagarajan. The series has received good reviews from critics in India, however, some critics believe that it could come close to having sympathy for the criminal.