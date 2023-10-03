Cuba Gooding Jr. has made an appearance in a dramatic crime thriller that is based on a true story and is now one of the trending titles on Netflix worldwide, currently ranking as the sixth most-watched on the platform.

It’s a movie directed by Jake Goldberger (Almost Friends and The Words), developed from a screenplay written by himself along with David Scott (Stand Up) and Dan Wetzel (Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez).

The film portrays the true story of Eugene Brown, a former convict who founded the Big Chair Chess Club for inner-city youth in Washington, D.C. Check out the title currently ranking at the Top 4…

Life of a King ranked No. 6 on Netflix worldwide

Life of a King premiered on the big screen in 2013, and it was only recently added to the Netflix catalog in some countries. It is now the fourth most-watched title worldwide, according to Flix Patrol.

Despite being a favorite among users of the popular streaming giant, it’s not the same case in the United States because it’s not part of the American catalog. Instead, it can only be viewed through Amazon Prime Video and Peacock.

The story received mixed reviews from various professionals, with The Washington Post awarding it three out of four stars. Many have criticized the plot as “predictable”, but the director and the lead actor’s work received praise as well.

Cuba Gooding Jr., Dennis Haysbert, LisaGay Hamilton, Paula Jai Parker, Richard T. Jones, Carlton Byrd and Thurston Hill are some of the stars chosen to bring the main characters to life, with Gooding Jr. playing the role of Eugene.