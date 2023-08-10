Netflix has yet to renew its top 10 again but this afternoon we will finally find out which new releases made the list this week. All indications are that Taylor Kitsch and Uzo Aduba‘s new series could be one of them.

The show premiered early this morning, so it has only been in the platform’s catalog for hours. Users did not hesitate on the new title and thousands decided not to wait any longer and give the plot a chance.

The first season has six episodes, which were added to the service all together. It is too early to know if it will have a second installment, but everything indicates that it is possible.

Painkiller is Netflix’s most-watched drama

Taylor Kitsch, Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick joined forces a few months ago to begin filming one of Netflix’s most touted series, which has finally joined the catalog and is already a trending title.

The show’s story explores in depth the opioid crisis in the U.S. through the eyes of those responsible, the victims and an investigator searching for the truth. It is based on Patrick Radden Keefe’s New Yorker article.

The rest of the cast includes Clark Gregg, West Duchovny, Dina Shihabi, John Rothman, Ana Kayne, Tyler Ritter, John Ales, Jack Mulhern, Brian Markinson, David Tompa, Sam Anderson and Carolina Bartczak.