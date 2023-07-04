Netflix: The most-watched drama series on the platform just five days since its premiere

If there’s one thing Netflix is not lacking, it’s novelties. Lately it has been adding new titles every week. One of them was a K-drama, which was ranked as one of the most watched on the platform just five days after its premiere.

The main cast is composed of Victoria Grace, Eugene Ko and Yuuki Luna. The three stars were accompanied by several other great actors, such as Jun-Ho Lee and Park Gyuyoung.

King the Land and See You in My 19th Life are two of the service’s competing titles. Currently, the South Korean production occupies the top 3 worldwide, being only surpassed by The Witcher and Is It Cake?.

Celebrity is Netflix’s most watched drama series worldwide

Celebrity arrived on the platform on June 30 and since then has become a favorite among Netflix users. At the beginning it used to compete with Delete, which was the most watched of its genre. However, now it has stolen its place.

The first season of the series has twelve episodes in total, each lasting almost an hour. A second season has not yet been announced, but if it continues in this fashion it is likely to be renewed.

“Fame. Money. Power. One young woman fights to become the next hottest celebrity in the glamorous yet scandalous world of influencers in Seoul”, describes the official synopsis of the show.