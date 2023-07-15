Angelina Jolie has one of the most prolific careers in Hollywood and has proven to be one of the best actresses in the film industry over the years… and the successes. Now, she’s starring in one of Netflix‘s most-watched movies.

The thriller was first released in 1999, when the star was only 22 years old. More than 24 years have passed and the story is still a success, having been classified as one of the cult titles.

Directed by James Mangold, the production earned Jolie an Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Winona Ryder, Jared Leto and Brittany Murphy were among the stars who also gave a performance.

Girl, Interrupted is the most watched Angelina Jolie thriller on Netflix

Winona Ryder, Angelina Jolie, Brittany Murphy, Whoopi Goldberg, Clea DuVall, Jared Leto, Elisabeth Moss and Jeffrey Tambor are some of the stars who made up the main cast. The story is based on writer Susanna Kaysen‘s account of her 18-month stay in a psychiatric hospital in the 1960s.

There we see how a young woman who finds herself in a prestigious psychiatric institution for troubled young women, where she must choose between the world of the people inside her or the world of the outside reality.