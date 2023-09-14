Netflix has added one of the dramatic thrillers that used to be part of other platform to its catalog, and it has not only become one of the most-watched titles of the week but also features Idris Elba and Beyonce as the lead actors.

This is a movie about betrayal and passion, directed by Steve Shill, with David Loughery responsible for writing the screenplay for the adaptation that was released in 2009.

Despite not receiving many good reviews, the title continues to attract viewers, especially now that it has a new home on streaming. Here, check out the drama that has captivated users in the United States…

Obsessed ranked No. 10 on Netflix US

Obsessed is the dramatic action thriller on the platform that has not only managed to enter the Top 10 in the United States but continues to garner views and secure its place on the list. The thriller is one of the latest trends.

The story follows a successful businessman who is happily married but decides to have a brief affair with a temporary employee. Before long, he will see how the woman becomes obsessed with him and begins to stalk him, jeopardizing his career and marriage.

Beyoncé Knowles, Idris Elba, Ali Larter, Jerry O’Connell, Bonnie Perlman, Christine Lahti and Matthew Humphreys are some of the stars who have appeared in the thriller of betrayal, suspense and romance that is new on Netflix.