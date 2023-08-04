Netflix: The most watched drama with Brie Larson and Woody Harrelson on the platform

Brie Larson was not always dressed as a superhero, but before that she starred in one of the most famous dramatic thrillers, where she shared the screen with big stars like Woody Harrelson and Naomi Watts.

Destin Daniel Cretton was in charge of directing the film, while Andrew Lanham and Jeannette Walls wrote the screenplay, with help from the filmmaker known for Just Mercy.

Now it is Netflix who has incorporated it to its catalog for some time now, but this week was when users made it trendy again. So it has won the hearts of many and with it a place among the most viewed.

The Glass Castle is Netflix’s most watched drama with Brie Larson and Woody Harrelson

The Glass Castle had its big screen debut in 2017, a few years before Brie Larson began wearing the costume of Captain Marvel in the iconic superhero franchise. It is currently one of Netflix‘s most watched.

This one quickly became popular, not only for its story, but for the number of A-list stars it contained in its cast. Among them were Woody Harrelson, Naomi Watts, Ella Anderson, Max Greenfield, Sarah Snook and Sadie Sink.

The story follows a young girl growing up in a dysfunctional family of non-conformist nomads, with a mother who is an eccentric artist and an alcoholic father who tries to spark the children’s imaginations in hopes of distracting them from their poverty.