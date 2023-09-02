Netflix: The most-watched drama with Denzel Washington and Viola Davis in the US

Denzel Washington (Training Day) and Viola Davis (The Woman King) joined forces nearly seven years ago to create one of the most critically acclaimed dramas and now it’s a hit among Netflix users in the United States.

The thriller has established itself as one of the most-watched on the platform this week, earning a spot in the top 10. It is a production directed by the actor himself from The Book of Eli and the screenplay was written by August Wilson.

The film, which premiered in 2016, was so well-received that it even managed to take home an Oscar during the ceremony the following year. In total, it was nominated four times but won only one category.

Fences ranked No. 5 on Netflix US

Fences has established itself as one of the most-watched movies on Netflix in the United States this week, securing the fifth position in the updated top 10. Viola Davis won her first Academy Award for her performance in the thriller.

The story follows an African American father who grapples with racial relations in the United States while trying to raise his family in the 1950s and come to terms with the events of his life.

In addition to Denzel Washington and the Oscar-winning actress for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, the cast included Mykelti Williamson, Russell Hornsby, Jovan Adepo and Saniyya Sidney.