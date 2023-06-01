Netflix: The most-watched drama with Hugh Jackman in the United States right now

Netflix has a catalog full of interesting dramas, such as The Prodigy in the case of movies and Manifest in the case of series. However, it was a Hugh Jackman production that won over users and became the most watched in its genre.

The film was directed by Florian Zeller and was released in 2022. It won major accolades and was even nominated for a Golden Globe Award for the lead actor’s work. The director took home the Golden Lion at the Venice Biennale.

Now, after being added to the streaming platform, it has been one of the most chosen options by viewers. Here, check out what the story is about and what title it is about.

The Son is the most-watched Hugh Jackman drama film on Netflix

Hugh Jackman plays Peter in The Son, the most popular drama film among Netflix users. According to Flix Patrol, the film ranked among the top 10 most watched titles worldwide.

The cast is made up of top-notch stars. Some of them are Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Hopkins, Danielle Lewis, Shin-Fei Chen and many others.

“Peter has his busy life with new partner Beth and their baby thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas”, describe la sinopsis oficial segun IMDb.