Ryan Reynolds is recognized for several of his characters and especially for Deadpool. However, no superhero movie is the one that is part of Netflix‘s top 10 most watched movies, but rather one of its most popular dramas.

The dramatic thriller not only has a great cast behind it, but also a great director in Daniel Espinosa. He is the one who was behind projects such as Child 44, Life and Morbius, which starred Jared Leto.

The film is based on a screenplay by David Guggenheim, who was responsible for one of the most successful series on television: Designated Survivor. Here, check out what is the most watched new drama movie on the site…

Ryan Reynolds’ most watched Netflix drama

The 46-year-old actor is currently starring in Netflix’s most watched drama: Safe House. Although it is a classic and a few years old, users continue to choose it. The film occupies one of the first positions in the top 10 of the most played.

The cast is full of big name stars, including Denzel Washington and Joel Kinnaman in the roles of Tobin Frost and David Barlow. The film follows a young CIA agent, who is tasked with guarding a fugitive in a secure location. But when the site is attacked, they flee together to try to take down their enemies.