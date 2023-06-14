Selena Gomez‘s career has not always been dedicated to music, but she has starred in multiple hits in the television and film industry. The actress who left Disney is one of the faces of the most watched classic drama on Netflix today.

The film was directed by Rob Burnett and debuted on the big screen in 2016, almost eight years ago. Gomez was only 22 years old when she played the role of Dot and since then, she has participated in 14 other productions.

The 30-year-old star shared the screen with top actors such as Paul Rudd and Craig Roberts. The story received four nominations and among them was one from the Georgia Film Critics Association.

Which Selena Gomez drama is the most watched on Netflix?

The Fundamentals of Caring is the most watched Selena Gomez drama movie on Netflix worldwide. After several years since its premiere, the story continues to captivate users and has now made it into the top 10.

The plot follows Ben (Rudd), a retired writer who decides to become a caregiver after a personal tragedy. After 6 weeks of training, he meets Trevor (Roberts), an 18-year-old boy with muscular dystrophy. Soon after, they embark on an impromptu journey full of experiences.

Gomez plays Dot, the character Trevor falls in love with at a gas station. When Ben offers her a ride, she confesses on the way that she is heading to Denver to restart her life, and that her mother has died. In the meantime, the three of them bond.