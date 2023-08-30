Netflix is increasingly featuring more foreign titles on its list of successes, and now it’s the turn of a drama from last year that is an original production from Zambia. This one has returned to the spotlight.

It’s a movie directed by Kenny Mumba, who is known for other works like the series Love Games and Club Risky Business. The screenplay was written by Andrew Thompson and Lawrence Thompson.

The title managed to secure a place within the top 10 this week, after the streaming giant refreshed its ranking, both worldwide and in the United States. Here, check out which thriller is shining once again…

Can You See Us? ranked No. 10 on Netflix US

Can You See Us? is one of the new movies that has secured a spot within the top 10 on Netflix in the United States. Despite not being a recent release, as it premiered last year, it has once again captured the attention of users.

The story follows a boy with albinism, who, rejected by his father at birth, goes through a childhood of bullying, tragedy and cautious hope in this coming-of-age drama.

Kangwa Chileshe, Ruth Jule, Thabo Kaamba, Chilu Lemba, Fransisca Muchangwe, Grace Rumsey, George Sikazwe and Kondwani Elliot Zulu are some of the actors who make up the main cast of the thriller.