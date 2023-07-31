Not only does Netflix have a large catalog of popular thrillers and dramas, but many of them contain big name stars in their catalog. One of the latest ones that has been trending had Anne Hathaway in the lead role.

The actress was not alone, but was accompanied by several big names in the film industry. Ben Affleck was one of them and the actor replaced Nicolas Cage, who was unable to participate due to scheduling problems.

Dee Rees is in charge of directing the project, while he was also part of the team responsible for the script, which included Marco Villalobos and Joan Didion. Here, check which title is trending…

The Last Thing He Wanted is Anne Hathaway’s most-watched thriller on Netflix

The Last Thing He Wanted debuted on the big screen during 2020 and after a good time in theaters, it joined Netflix‘s catalog. This week it managed to trend again and became one of the most watched movies of the week.

The story follows a tough reporter who becomes entangled in the story she is trying to break when she helps her ailing father negotiate an arms deal in Central America.

Anne Hathaway did not star in the film alone, but in addition to Ben Affleck, there were several popular stars who were part of the cast. Among them were Willem Dafoe, Toby Jones, Rosie Perez and Edi Gathegi.