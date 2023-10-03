Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman and Michael Douglas joined forces with Kevin Kline to create a classic dramatic comedy, which has once again captivated Netflix users, now ranking as the 4th most-watched movie in the United States.

It’s a movie that debuted on the big screen in 2013, with a runtime of almost two hours. It was directed by Jon Turteltaub (While You Were Sleeping), based on a screenplay developed by Dan Fogelman (This Is Us).

It received mixed reviews and on Rotten Tomatoes, it hasn’t received a very high rating. The site gives it a 46% approval rating based on 146 reviews, while the audience rated it at 59%.

Last Vegas ranked No. 4 on Netflix US

Despite criticism that Last Vegas is just another movie of the same kind, many have appreciated the project, especially because it was led by some of the most prominent actors in the industry.

American Netflix users were among those who appreciated it, as they brought the title back into trend and positioned it as the fourth most-watched film in the United States, competing with the new thriller Nowhere.

Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman, Michael Douglas, Kevin Kline, Mary Steenburgen, Jerry Ferrara and Romany Malco make up the main cast, while 50 Cent and T.I. made cameo appearances as themselves.

The dramatic comedy centers around four best friends who decide to celebrate Billy’s bachelor party—the last of them to get married—in Las Vegas. They will have many adventures and craziness during their trip, with a worthwhile ending.