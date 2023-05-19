Although Netflix has been releasing several films of its own authority in recent weeks, it is now a Dutch title from 2022 that is triumphing among users. Having premiered on Wednesday, May 17, today it is already the streaming platform’s second most watched production worldwide.

The story is riddled with suspense, secrets and plenty of drama. It first saw the light of day last year, but didn’t make its big debut on the service until this week. André van Duren directed, while Elisabeth Lodeizen and Paul Jan Nelissen wrote the screenplay.

The film has a total running time of 1 hour and 35 minutes, making it the ideal option to pass the time. At the time, it grossed $1,843,824 in its country of origin, making it one of the highest grossing films in the Netherlands. Here, check which title has won the hearts and attention of the platform’s users…

Faithfully Yours is the most watched foreign film on Netflix

Faithfully Yours is the latest foreign release to be enshrined as Netflix’s second most watched movie worldwide. Topping the top spot is The Mother starring Jennifer Lopez, who will soon star in Ben Affleck’s Unstoppable.

Bracha van Doesburgh, Nasrdin Dchar, Gijs Naber and Elise Schaap make up the main cast of the Dutch drama. The plot follows best friends Bodil and Isabel, who are happily married, but sneak off to have secret affairs using each other as an alibi simply for the thrill and release.

In the face of this, they carefully work out all the details so that their husbands don’t find out. However, everything changes when Isabel suddenly disappears and Bodil is caught in her own web of lies.