This week, Netflix added two new romantic comedies to its catalog, and both are competing for the title of the most-watched on the platform worldwide, with only a few days since their release.

One of them is a Dutch production that was added to the service on Friday, August 1st, and within just a few hours, users had already made it a trending title. It’s not the first time that a foreign title has gained great popularity.

The movie was written and directed by Joosje Duk, who is known for works like Heavy Feathers and Noble Intentions. In addition to being a director, she has also built a career as an actress and screenwriter.

Happy Ending ranked No. 10 on Netflix worldwide

Happy Ending is the second most-watched romantic comedy on Netflix worldwide, with only one day of release on the platform. The first place is held by Choose Love, but the Dutch movie is not far from catching up.

The story follows a close couple, Luna and Mink, celebrating their first anniversary. Luna has been pretending since the beginning of their relationship, and her best friends suggest a crazy idea, but this turns her life upside down.

Gaite Jansen, Martijn Lakemeier, Joy Delima, Sidar Toksöz, Claire Bender and Sinem Kavus are some of the foreign stars who bring the main characters to life in the new romantic drama.