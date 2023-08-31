This morning debuted in the Netflix catalog one of the most anticipated adaptations by fans of anime and pirate stories. It is a series created by Steven Maeda and Matt Owens.

It is based on the popular manga created by Eiichirô Oda, who has become an icon in the Japanese industry. The mangaka confessed that he only sleeps three hours a night, due to his intense routine work.

The first season has a total of eight episodes, which were all released together during the early hours of August 31. Here, check out what is the successful new title…

One Piece is the most-watched adventure series on Netflix

One Piece arrived on Netflix a few hours ago and fans did not wait too long to make it one of the most watched series. The original production of the platform premiered its season 1 and everything indicates that there could be a season 2.

The story is set in a seafaring world and follows a young pirate captain who sets out with his crew to earn the title of Pirate King and discover the mythical treasure known as ‘One Piece’.

Inaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Gibson, Taz Skylar, Peter Gadiot, McKinley Belcher III, Jeff Ward, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Morgan Davies and Colton Osorio are the stars that make up the main cast.