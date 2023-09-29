Netflix has a new anime in its catalog, and it’s a fresh production as it just premiered on the platform a few hours ago. Many A-list stars provide the voices for the characters, such as Edward Bluemel.

The American animated dark fantasy action series for adults was created and written by Clive Bradley, who is known for being responsible for other titles such as That Summer Day, City of Vice and Crossing Lines.

The first season consists of a total of eight episodes, all of which were directed by Adam Deats and Sam Deats. They were released all at once, which means there’s no need to wait to see the highly anticipated conclusion.

Castlevania: Nocturne, ranked No. 4 on Netflix worldwide

Castlevania: Nocturne is not only one of the new trends but is also based on the video game series and adapted from the 1993 entry Castlevania: Rondo of Blood as well as its sequel Symphony of the Night.

The story is set in 1792, during the French Revolution, and follows the prodigious vampire hunter Richter Belmont, who fights to uphold his family’s legacy and prevent the rise of a ruthless and power-hungry vampire.

Edward Bluemel voices Richter Belmont in one of the episodes, and he was accompanied by other prominent figures such as Zahn McClarnon, Sophie Skelton, Nastassja Kinski, Thuso Mbedu, Richard Dormer, Pixie Davies and Sydney James Harcourt, among others.