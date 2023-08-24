Netflix boasts a long list of original productions, many of which have not only become the most-watched on the platform but also some historical gems. Now, one of the iconic ones has returned to being a trend.

Even though the series premiered its first episode three years ago, it continues to be a success, and this morning it released its third season. This prompted users to rush and hit play.

Fans had to wait for more than a year to find out how the Viking story that has thrilled thousands of viewers continues. Here, check out which title directed by Mogens Hagedorn is among the most viewed…

Ragnarok is one of the most-watched series on Netflix

Ragnarok made its debut on the streaming giant in 2020 and quickly gained a strong fan base in various parts of the world. Now, with the arrival of the third season, the series has once again become a trend on Netflix.

The story follows a small Norwegian town that experiences warm winters and violent storms. A new Ragnarok is approaching unless someone intervenes in time.

Theresa Frostad Eggesbø, David Alexander Sjøholt, Jonas Strand Gravli, Herman Tømmeraas, Emma Bones and Synnøve Macody Lund are some of the stars who make up the main cast.