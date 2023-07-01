Netflix: The most-watched food reality show on the platform in the US

Last year, one of the most popular food reality shows of recent times premiered on Netflix. Mikey Day is in charge of hosting the show, while each episode features different contestants.

For a while, several social media users started spreading a trend that made you guess whether an object was real or just a cake. Well, this series is related to that game.

Currently it already has two seasons on the streaming platform and in the last episodes there were several guest stars, such as the D’Amelio family. Here, check which is the reality that triumphs in the US service…

Is It Cake? is the most watched food reality show on Netflix US

Netflix continues to expand its catalog with reality shows and this time it is one related to food that has positioned itself as one of the most watched in the US, being part of the top 10.

The second season of Is It Cake? premiered on Friday, June 30, so users quickly made it one of the platform’s favorites. The winner of each episode will take home $5000 and will have the chance to win twice as much if they can match between a bag of real money and one made entirely of cake.

“Skilled cake artists create mouthwatering replicas of handbags, sewing machines and more in a mind-bending baking contest inspired by a popular meme”, describes the official synopsis.