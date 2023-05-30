This week on Netflix’s most-watched list of series in the United States, there’s a new addition. A reality competition that was the perfect show to binge-watch during the Memorial weekend, but you can watch it anytime you need something light and fun.

However, FUBAR, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro, is still the number 1 series on the platform. This action comedy follows a father and daughter duo who worked for the CIA but unbeknown to each other.

Apart from that, the sports drama ‘All American’ is on the Top 2, with ‘S.W.A.T’ topping the third spot. Other series that are on the list of the 10 most-watched are: La Reina del Sur, Selling Sunset, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, XO, Kitty, Maid and Firefly Lane. But, this other series completes the selection.

‘The American Barbecue Showdown’ is on the Top 4 of most-watched series in the US

‘The American Barbecue Showdown’, per the official synopsis, follows “Eight of the country’s best backyard smokers and pitmasters, who vie for the title of American Barbecue Champion in a fierce but friendly faceoff.” And, according to FlixPatrol, which collects viewership data, its second season it’s the fourth most popular show in the US on the platform (up to May 30).

The BBQ competition first premiered in 2020, and it quickly became a phenomenon. After three years, a new crew of barbecue whizzes compete for the top prize of $50,000 dollars and the champion title as a talented and skilled pitmaster.

With only eight episodes, the show follows how the contestants have to put their culinary knowledge to the test with some of the most unexpected challenges, such as preparing dishes with hot peppers or cooking a protein underground. So, if you’re a food lover, this show is for you.