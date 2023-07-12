Netflix: The most watched NFL documentary on the platform just hours after its premiere

Netflix premiered this morning one of its most anticipated football titles to date. The documentary-style series managed to surpass productions such as Last Chance U and Break Point, consolidating itself as one of the most watched in the United States.

The story follows three of the NFL‘s best-known athletes as they invite viewers into their homes and how they have been leading up to the 2022-23 season. The docu-series has a total of eight episodes so far.

Only one season has been announced, but it is to be expected that the platform will confirm a second part after a certain amount of time. Especially after seeing the success and the amount of views it has accumulated.

Quarterback is the most watched docu-series on the Netflix US

Quarterback was added to the Netflix catalog during the early hours of Wednesday, July 12 and since then it has been one of the most chosen by users, reaching a place in the top 10.

Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota are the protagonists of the first season and the episodes contain interviews, games and many other interesting moments in the lives of sports stars.

“Go inside the huddle and into the homes of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota in this candid docuseries following their 2022-23 NFL season”, describes the official synopsis of the streaming service’s original project