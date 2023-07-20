Netflix: The most-watched futuristic thriller with Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford on the platform

Ryan Gosling is not only one of the stars of Greta Gerwig’s upcoming hit Barbie, but he has a long list of great movies. One of them is making it big on Netflix and he co-starred with Harrison Ford.

The futuristic thriller, which first saw the light of day in 2017, was directed by Denis Villeneuve. The director is known for great works, such as Dune and Prisoners with Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal.

The film’s screenplay was written by Hampton Fancher, Michael Green and Philip K. Dick. The project took home 98 awards and 161 nominations in total, two of them Oscars. Here, check out the title that triumphs on the platform…

Blade Runner 2049 is Netflix’s most-watched futuristic action thriller

Blade Runner 2049 arrived in 2017 and since that time has cemented itself as one of the best films starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford. The stars were the ones who brought ‘K’ and Rick Deckard to life.

The cast was full of great actors who accompanied the main characters in the dark plot. Some of them were Ana de Armas, Dave Bautista, Jared Leto, Robin Wright, David Dastmalchian and Tómas Lemarquis.

The story follows young blade runner K’s discovery of a long-hidden secret, which leads him to search for former blade runner Rick Deckard, who has been missing for thirty years.