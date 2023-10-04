Alessandro Nivola, Ray Liotta and Vera Farmiga are the main stars, among many other top-level actors, in one of the most-watched action and drama thrillers on Netflix in the United States right now.

The ranking of movies chosen by American users was updated just a couple of hours ago, and the title didn’t take long to appear. Despite being released in 2021, it continues to attract viewers.

The trend was directed by Alan Taylor, based on a screenplay written by David Chase and Lawrence Konner. It hit the big screen as a spin-off of The Sopranos, the series that ran from 1999 to 2007.

The Many Saints of Newark ranked No. 5 on Netflix US

The Many Saints of Newark is the crime drama that arrived on the Netflix streaming platform some time ago, after being part of the Max catalog. This afternoon, Flix Patrol confirmed that it is now the fifth most-watched movie.

The story takes place during the 1960s and 1970s in Newark and provides a retrospective look at the formative years of New Jersey gangster Tony Soprano (originally played by James Gandolfini).

Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Michael Gandolfini, Ray Liotta, Michela De Rossi, Vera Farmiga, Corey Stoll, John Magaro, Michael Imperioli and Jon Bernthal are some of the stars who brought the main characters to life.