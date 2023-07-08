It’s nothing new that foreign titles added to Netflix‘s catalog are a hit within a few weeks. Now it was the turn of a futuristic thriller from Germany, which was directed by Boris Kunz.

Previously it was productions such as My Name is Vendetta and Faithfully Yours that shone and were trending on the streaming platform. Both the Italian and the Dutch work had their time inside the global top 10.

However, it is now the German film that leads the charts and rankings. This one made its big debut on June 24 this year, so relatively new and one of the most watched in various parts of the world right now.

Paradise is Netflix’s most watched German thriller

Paradise came to Netflix to stay and make a place in the top 10 worldwide. The film, which lasts 1 hour and 56 minutes, is full of suspense and science fiction scenes. This week it was the platform’s users who made it a trend again.

The story follows a man who sees the dark side of the time-manipulating biotech company he works for when crushing debt forces his wife to give up 40 years of her own life.