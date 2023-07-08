Documentaries have been all the rage in the Netflix catalog and after their premieres they quickly become a trend. Now it is a German film of this style which entered the top 10 worldwide, having joined less than a week ago.

Take Care of Maya was one of the most popular in relation to medicine and the last one to be the most watched, even dethroning Extraction 2 with Chris Hemsworth, was Unknown: The Lost Pyramid. However, a new title arrived on the platform to surpass them.

The production was directed by Benjamin Cantu, who was in charge of Harvest and Womb with Eva Green and Matt Smith. The new documentary is related to an important historical part of their country of origin and the LGBT community.

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate is the most watched new German documentary on Netflix

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate is the new foreign production dominating Netflix‘s worldwide ranking. The screenplay is a creation of the director himself, together with Felix Kriegsheim.

Stars like Livia Matthes, Nicolo Pasetti, Eren Güvercin, Antonio Lallo, Eli Otto Kappo, Luke Piplies, David Ali Rashed, Anton Rattinger, Bärbel Schwarz, Blanca Vay and Felix Vogel gave the present.

The documentary is about the Berlin nightclub Eldorado, which was an important meeting point for the queer scene in the 1920s until it had to close in the spring of 1933 in the wake of the Nazi takeover.

The film uses archival footage and interviews, as well as recreated scenes of what went on at the club. Although it was released on June 28, it is already one of the platform’s most viewed films worldwide.