Netflix: The most-watched german teen comedy on the platform only one week after its premiere

Several teen comedy titles have marked the history, such as What a Girl Wants or Clueless. Now one of them managed to position itself in the top 10 of the most watched movies on Netflix worldwide.

Despite the fact that the most watched production on the streaming platform is Missing, as it is ranked number 1, this new addition took the number 5 spot in the ranking.

The film was recently added to the service’s catalog on May 24 this year. It is directed by Granz Henman and stars Tobias Schäfer, Cosima Henman and Axel Stein.

Hard Feelings is Netflix’s most-watched teen comedy movie

Foreign films have become very popular on Netflix and several have already established themselves as the most watched productions on the platform. Now it is the turn of Hard Feelings, the German film that captivated users.

The teen comedy follows two best friends trying to make it through high school, while dealing with embarrassing new impulses and their very inconvenient feelings for each other.

The production is a modernized spin-off of two blockbusters from the 2000s in Germany. It was originally titled Hammerharte Jungs, but the service translated the name to reproduce it worldwide.